Sponsor spotlight: Top color trends for your home in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic brought new meaning and purpose to the concept of home as a place to live, work and play. The colors in your home can create a rejuvenating environment that improves your mood or outlook. Each year, the leading paint manufacturers announce their most inspiring color and color palettes of the year. Not surprisingly, each manufacturer this year selected hues for homes that evoke comfort and optimism.

Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. A solid, dependable shade and a bright lemon yellow is the dynamic duo that serves as Pantone colors of the year. The classic color paired with the shining standout hue is sure to invite warmth and comfort into any space. Color trend analysts at Pantone say the two colors exude “A message of happiness supported by fortitude…we need to feel that everything is going to get brighter – this is essential to the human spirit.”

Urbane Bronze. Sherwin Williams also opted for a more resilient tone with its strong neutral, Urbane Bronze. The inspiration for this year, says Sherwin Williams, was a focus on finding sanctuary within your home, “As we’re looking to create the ultimate retreat for reflection and renewal, we’re turning to a hue whose natural simplicity and nature-inspired energy cultivate a sense of calm from the ground up.” Rooted in nature, the hue mixes well with other biophilic elements to help bring the outdoors in and create a sense of relaxation and serenity.

Aegean Teal. Reflection and renewal played a role in Benjamin Moore’s selection Aegean Teal. While the name may be a standout, the calming blue-green provides a sense of stability and tranquility to combat the chaos of the past year. Benjamin Moore describes the choice which “Creates natural harmony and invites us to reflect and reset…rooted in the elegant, handspun textures of the home… the palette comforts as it uplifts.”

Transcend, Big Cypress and Misty Aqua. This trio of colors from PPG is a healthy blend of earth tones and tranquil blues as its signature “Be Well” color palette for 2021. PPG’s hues for your home evokes a similar theme to other paint manufacturers this year of embracing comfort and style. The colors “showcase natural hues that are comforting, compassionate and optimistic… celebrates beauty of all kinds and relates to those who prioritize wellness in mind, body and spirit,” says PPG.

— By Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.