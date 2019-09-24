Sponsor spotlight: Travel to Croatia/Slovenia with Edmonds Rotary in April

Quaint Slovenia with its sunny Julian Alps and lush green hills is the vibrant springboard for our custom Edmonds Rotary Club journey down the Dalmatian coast of Croatia. Experience the hidden treasures of the Adriatic, stroll the lovely old town of Stari Grad in Dubrovnik with its marble-paved squares, and cross the wooden footbridges on the turquoise lakes of Plitvice National Park.

Designed with the true wayfarer in mind, this expedition is perfect for travelers who love stunning natural beauty, secluded seaside villages and historic, off-the-beaten-path medieval capitals. Join fellow Edmonds Rotary Club members for a special journey to Slovenia and Croatia in spring 2020! Space is limited.

Trip at a glance:

2 nights in Lake Bled, Slovenia

2 Nights Opatija, Croatia

1 Night in Split, Croatia

3 Nights in Hvar, Croatia

3 Nights in Dubrovnik, Croatia

Please see attached flyer for all the information. To book, contact Earthbound Expeditions: 800-723-8454 or www.earthboundexpeditions.com. We hope to see you on this fabulous trip!

Local Rotary Contact: Maggie Peterson; [email protected]