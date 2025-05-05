Sponsor spotlight: Urban Craft Uprising returns for Edmonds Spring Fest May 10

Urban Craft Uprising came to Edmonds in 2018 to host our first ever Edmonds Spring Fest and from there it quickly grew into one of the most beloved events that we organize!



Edmonds always shows our makers the love and we are thrilled to be coming back once again the day before Mother’s Day. This artistic community is such a fun place to share the work of makers in the PNW and the Frances Anderson Playfield is a lovely place to gather. Plus, this event is totally free to attend.

As usual we will have over 100 vendors, great food trucks, and it’s a great place to grab a gift for Mom, host gifts or fun treats just for yourself –- because we all deserve it, right??

There are beautiful handmade items for the artistic type, and sustainable homeware collections from small businesses.

There will be new and unique jewelry from local makers — and of course the universally loved small batch snacks for people and pets!



Whether you’d like a full lunch, a sweet treat or cold beverage, these vendors have got you covered.

This is a really great way to kick off the spring weather, spend time with your family and friends, and support amazing creative small businesses. We can’t wait to see you!



– Date: Saturday, May 10

– Public Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

– Location: Frances Anderson Center (700 Main St., Edmonds, WA)

– More Info: urbancraftuprising.com/edmonds-spring-fest

– Instagram: www.instagram.com/urbancraftuprising

– Free to attend!