Sponsor spotlight: Warm up and regenerate yourself with Ombu’s Infrared Sauna Membership

It is so hard to find your mojo this time of year. The short, gray days after the holidays sap your energy, and the constant drizzle leaves you chilled to the bones. Knowing this, your friends at Ombu Salon + Spa thought this would be the perfect time to roll out their newest membership: The Infrared Sauna Membership.

What does the Infrared Sauna Membership Entail?

Get into the habit of a weekly infrared sauna membership and save some money. For a $45 auto-charge to your credit card every four weeks, enjoy four 30-minute infrared sauna sessions each month. This ends up being only $11.25 each session, which is a savings of almost 44% over the package price and almost 65% over the single session cost.

Unused sessions do not roll over, but the sauna membership can be cancelled at any time. Trust us, once you start giving yourself the gift of rejuvenation you’ll be hooked!

Why do you want it?

Infrared saunas are an effective tool for natural healing and prevention. Infrared light can penetrate human tissue which in turn produces a host of anti-aging health benefits. If you want to get yourself back into balance, the perks of an infrared sauna may be just what you need. Here are just a few of the benefits you’ll get with an infrared sauna session.

Detoxification – Sweating is the body’s safe and natural way to heal and stay healthy. Far infrared sauna detoxification happens by heating the body directly, causing a rise in core temperature. This results in a deep, detoxifying sweat at the cellular level, where toxins reside.

Relaxation – Unlike traditional saunas which operate at extremely harsh temperatures, infrared is a gentle, soothing and therapeutic heat that promotes relaxation and improved sleep. Infrared sauna benefits include therapy that helps you relax while receiving an invigorating deep-tissue sweat, leaving you fully refreshed after each session.

Weight Loss – Infrared saunas promote weight loss by detoxifying the body and burning calories while you relax in total comfort. Studies have shown that benefits of an infrared sauna session can burn upwards of 600 calories while you relax! As the body works to cool itself, there is a substantial increase in heart rate, cardiac output and metabolic rate, causing the body to burn more calories.

Pain Relief – One of the most compelling reasons to use an infrared sauna is the natural pain relief associated with infrared therapy. Infrared sauna heat penetrates tissue, joints and muscles to relieve anything from minor aches and pains to chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia. Pain management professionals incorporate infrared sauna heat therapy into treatment plans to decrease pain and muscle spasms and to speed up recovery time.

Blood Pressure Reduction – Infrared saunas are backed by clinical research that shows a reduction in systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Both are key factors in maintaining a healthy heart. Infrared saunas induce a deep sweat to make the heart pump faster, which in turn increases blood flow, lowers blood pressure and helps circulation.

Improved Circulation from Infrared Sauna Therapy – Using a sauna for infrared therapy is like giving yourself a passive cardio workout – whenever you need it! Heating the muscles with infrared rays produces an increase in blood flow similar to that seen during exercise. Regular infrared sauna use – especially in the mid infrared range – can significantly stimulate blood flow up to twice the normal rate.

Anti-Aging – The skin on your entire body – from face to feet – will benefit from a sauna therapy session. The near infrared wavelengths are the most effective wavelengths for healing the epidermis and dermis layers of the skin. Near infrared treatments stimulate collagen production to reduce wrinkles and improve overall skin tone. Far infrared wavelengths target deeper down, removing toxins that can have a negative impact on your skin.

Wound Healing – Scientific research has concluded that near infrared therapy greatly enhances the skin's healing process by promoting faster cell regeneration and human tissue growth. Human cell growth increases to repair wounds and prevent infection.

Cell Health, Muscle Recovery + Immunity – Near infrared light therapy stimulates the circulatory system and more fully oxygenates the body's cells. Better blood circulation means more toxins flow from the cellular level to the skin's surface to improve cell health, aid in muscle recovery and strengthen the immune system.

Tips for using the infrared sauna:

Wear proper clothing – in this case, the less the better. You will have the room to yourself, so feel free to just wear a towel. You may also wear a swimsuit or workout shorts and tank.

Don’t wear accessories – metal is a great heat conductor and may get too hot inside the sauna.

Stay hydrated – make sure you drink plenty of water before, during and after your sauna session. Ombu Salon + Spa has water bottle fillers. However, for the same reasons as above, don’t use a metal water bottle.

Bring a beach towel.

How do you sign up for the Ombu infrared sauna membership?

Signing up couldn’t be simpler. You can purchase your membership online at www.ombusalon.com/membership, via phone at (425) 778-6322, or simply walk in and order at the front desk. Once you try it, you’ll wonder how you ever went without the regenerative, rejuvenative warmth of the infrared sauna here at Ombu Salon + Spa.

Ombu Salon + Spa is located at 121 3rd Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. Call for an appointment at (425) 778-6322. Walk-ins are also welcome.

— Sponsored by Ombu Salon