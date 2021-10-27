Sponsor spotlight: Warm your bones at Scotty’s Food Truck

Why cook when Scotty’s Food Truck is open? Visit this week at their usual spot near Five Corners in Edmonds.

Here’s an insider tip for our readers: Visit Scotty’s Food Truck on Friday or Saturday only, and enjoy their special Fresh Pan Fried Pacific Oysters. Or try their festival favorite, Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad. If you’re craving something hot, enjoy a steaming bowl of their wildly popular clam chowder — as Halloween approaches, this is guaranteed to take the chill out of your bones.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. Please note, their new hours below.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

4-7:30 p.m.