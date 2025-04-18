Sponsor spotlight: WE SPEAK brings community, connection and bold voices to the ECA Stage

WE SPEAK is more than a performance—it’s a celebration of the empowering act of speaking your truth. On May 1 at Edmonds Center for the Arts, two Seattle-based spoken word powerhouses will join forces with local youth poets for an evening weaving together bold voices and powerful, personal storytelling.

This annual event brings together acclaimed artists and rising young voices, offering a platform to respond to pressing issues that affect them, their communities, and the world.

Amber Flame and Sharon Nyree Williams headline the WE SPEAK stage this year, joined by the winners of the 2025 WE SPEAK Youth Poetry Slam Competition: first-place winner Aly Fellores; co-finalists Mbumba Banda, Scarlett Scott, and Tiger Yang; 2024 co-finalist Jasper Rhodes; 24-25 Seattle Youth Poet Laureate Janae Lu, and MC and teaching artist Olisa Enrico.

These young artists were recognized for their outstanding submissions in response to the theme “The Stories We Tell,” exploring identity, injustice, and mental health. Each will receive a scholarship ranging from $500 to $1,000 and is currently participating in workshops to refine their poems and performance technique.

Competition winner Aly Fellores is a senior at Shorewood High School in Shoreline. Born and raised in Washington, Aly’s Filipino heritage has been a source of strength. When not a poet, Aly participates in school wrestling and organizes community events, and plans to continue pursuing a literary journey at Western Washington University.

Aly shares, “My poems tend to be very personal, focusing on the feelings that people are uncomfortable with. (…) I want to be able to show people that they are not alone and that it is okay to have emotions that don’t always fall in the classic happy, sad, or mad. I hope my words can spark a mindset of empathy and understanding.”

Headlining Artists: Amber Flame and Sharon Nyree Williams

Amber Flame is a Seattle-based interdisciplinary artist, writer, activist and educator. Flame’s work explores spirituality and sexuality, cross-woven with themes of grief and loss, motherhood and magic, and the interstitial joy in it all.

According to Flame, “The power of poetry is to see our relationship to each other and our surroundings in ways that are not always immediately visible; we are connected to each other and the earth, and our stories are how we see and explore those connections.”

A 2016 and 2017 Pushcart Prize nominee and Jack Straw Writer Program alum, Flame has been published in diverse arenas, including Def Jam Poetry, Nailed Magazine, Winter Tangerine, and more.

Sharon Nyree Williams loves experiencing life through the artistry of storytelling and leadership. She is the former Executive Director for the Central District Forum for Arts & Ideas, and the founder of The Mahogany Project, a theatre arts collaborative that focuses on allowing Black artists an opportunity to share their voice.

Sharon shares, “I’m driven by the idea that a single story can shift how someone sees a social issue, a person, or an experience. That’s how I hope to contribute—changing the world, one story at a time. Storytelling is, in my opinion, the ultimate change agent.”

Inspired To Tell Your Story?

This year, we’re delighted to extend the WE SPEAK experience with an Open Mic! After the performance, step onto the ECA stage and share a 3-minute original piece inspired by themes of Identity, Injustice, and Mental Health. You may want to tell us what community means to you. Do you have reflections on the history of slam poetry? Are you passionate about politics, the environment, or giving voice to marginalization? Tell us a story…as only you can. Interested? Sign up in advance after purchasing a ticket. Spots are limited and sign-ups will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29.

Free Pre-Show Talk: A Journey Through Hip-Hop & the Power of Spoken Word



Kick off the WE SPEAK evening with an inspiring pre-show talk and panel discussion led by Olisa Enrico — Founder and Executive Director of Asé Theater and this year’s WE SPEAK emcee. Olisa will trace the roots of Hip-Hop and Spoken Word. From MCs and DJs to graffiti artists and breakers, she explores how these art forms connect to community, culture, and identity, and how spoken word evolved from local expression to a vibrant global movement. The talk will be followed by a panel discussion with 2025 WE SPEAK community partners and student competition judges.

The pre-show talk begins at 6 p.m. and is FREE with registration.

JOIN US AT WE SPEAK

The empowering act of writing poetry offers a way to process and reflect on the world’s perplexing injustices and boundless joys. Whether you’re new to the art form or a seasoned writer yourself, we hope you’ll join us for an evening that reminds us of the potent power of voicing our truths in community, and the profound impact words can have to inspire, connect, and heal.

Come celebrate the next generation of changemakers, experience two of the region’s most powerful poetic voices, and maybe even step up to the mic yourself! Tickets are available now at ec4arts.org.

Community & Culture Come Alive at Edmonds Center for the Arts

Explore ECA’s full lineup of entertainment on our website, or connect with us by visiting, calling, or emailing the ECA Box Office. Located at 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds, the box office is open noon-5 p.m. on weekdays, with extended hours on performance nights. Reach us at boxoffice@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9595. Discounts are available at all ECA-presented shows for seniors, students, and military members.

Funded in part by the City of Edmonds Tourism Promotional Fund