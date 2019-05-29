Sponsor spotlight: Welcome to Pacific Medical Centers — conveniently located in Lynnwood

We are pleased to welcome our Premier Banner sponsor, Pacific Medical Centers.

Pacific Medical Centers offers a full range of primary and specialty care services, where primary physicians specialty providers work together so that no detail of patient health is overlooked. Patients can feel confident in care that is integrated within the Pacific Medical system. Their Lynnwood Clinic is located at 19401 40th Ave. W. #230, Lynnwood

Their strong team environment, mission and values allow Pacific Medical Centers employees to provide friendly service that focuses on high-quality patient care.

PacMed Promise: Simply the right care.

Their Mission: To advocate, educate and provide extraordinary care.

Their on-site care and services are extensive. Keep your health care local — click through for an appointment.