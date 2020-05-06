Sponsor spotlight: What if a stimulus check is received by someone who has died?

We’ve been fielding inquiries lately from clients whose relatives have died in the past two years, and they received a stimulus check. They are asking us what to do with the check.

Here’s one example, “As I told you, I just received a call from my sister regarding a check that her husband, the personal representative of his mother’s estate, just received. His mother has been dead almost two years. We are handling her probate.”

In an article in The Wall Street Journal on April 28, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said deceased people aren’t eligible for the $1,200 stimulus checks they’ve been getting, and their relatives and estates should pay the money back to the government. “We’re checking the databases,” he said, “but there could be a scenario where we missed something, and, yes, the heirs should be returning the money.”

President Trump told reporters, “Sometimes you send a check to somebody wrong. Sometimes people are listed, they die, they get a check. That can happen. We’ll get that back. Everything we’re going to get back.”

There does not seem to be a plan yet for returning the money. Some tax experts believe that relatives don’t have to return the money. The question is, will the IRS enforce the “clawback.” Congress may have to get involved.

For now, we’re suggesting that you not spend the money. You might have to deal with the federal government coming after you for repayment.

