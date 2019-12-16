Sponsor spotlight:  What is CBD?

I’m sure you’ve heard about CBD lately, and you’ve probably heard wildly exaggerated claims of how this miracle substance will cure all of your ills. Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation out there as well as products that essentially contain no actual CBD.

Edmonds-based shop, Seaweed CBD is out to change all of that. Buying online can be confusing and expensive if you do not get the product that is right for you. With a dedicated, knowledgeable staff and curated, high quality products, CBD does not have to be a mystery anymore! Seaweed’s staff can guide you to the right selection.

The shop carries tinctures in all strengths and flavors, as well as CBD capsules and CBD gummy bears. Bath bombs, lotions, tea, beverages and chocolate also abound. There is even a dedicated pet section with treats, topicals and tinctures. We also have gift cards in any amount for the CBD lover on your gift list.

What is CBD?

CBD is found in the hemp plant and is different than THC which is found in certain strains of the cannabis plant. CBD, unlike THC will not make you feel ‘stoned’ but has many medicinal attributes. CBD reacts with the endocannabinoid receptors in your body. By doing so, your own regulatory systems are more easily kept in balance. This can greatly aid with things like anxiety, pain and sleep.

All of the products in the store are anti-psychoactive. Many products contain zero THC or less than the maximum 0.3% and are labeled as such. That said, most people feel calmer and more relaxed within 15 minutes to 2 hours of taking CBD.

Sleep: Lessens anxiety and pain. CBD may also limit inflammation in the brain and nervous system, which may benefit people experiencing insomnia or pain.

Pain: For example, CBD stops the body from breaking down anadamide, a compound associated with regulating pain and is called the ‘bliss molecule’. Levels in the blood stream increase and reduce the amount of pain a person feels.

Anxiety: CBD Binds to receptors that regulate mood. CBD may boost signaling through the serotonin receptors increasing serotonin production. Hence, that ‘calm’ feeling. There is also evidence that it boosts the regeneration of neurons in the hippocampus providing more efficient brain function.

Stop by and check out our over 250 products and let our expert staff find the perfect solution for you!

— Sponsored by Seaweed CBD