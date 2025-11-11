Sponsor spotlight: What the new tax bill means for parents

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 (OBBBA) contains a number of tax breaks for parents. Here’s a summary of what’s in the bill for families, including planning tips to make the most of each tax break.

Parents get a permanent increase to the child tax credit. The child tax credit increases to $2,200 (up from $2,000) and is now permanent. The refundable portion stays at $1,700, with future adjustments tied to inflation. Planning Tip: If your adjusted gross income will approach $200,000 (single) or $400,000 (married), look for ways to reduce your income to avoid phasing out the credit. Strategies like contributing more to retirement accounts, health savings accounts, or flexible spending accounts can help keep you below the limit and maintain your eligibility for the full credit.

The child tax credit increases to $2,200 (up from $2,000) and is now permanent. The refundable portion stays at $1,700, with future adjustments tied to inflation. If your adjusted gross income will approach $200,000 (single) or $400,000 (married), look for ways to reduce your income to avoid phasing out the credit. Strategies like contributing more to retirement accounts, health savings accounts, or flexible spending accounts can help keep you below the limit and maintain your eligibility for the full credit. Student loan cancellation is tax-free. Forgiveness of student loans due to death or permanent disability is now permanently excluded from taxable income. Planning Tip: Review disability paperwork for accuracy and ensure it is completed and submitted through the appropriate loan service office or the Department of Education’s Total and Permanent Disability discharge process. If you’re a parent borrower (such as with a PLUS loan), consider including this tax benefit in your estate or disability planning discussions.

Forgiveness of student loans due to death or permanent disability is now permanently excluded from taxable income. Review disability paperwork for accuracy and ensure it is completed and submitted through the appropriate loan service office or the Department of Education’s Total and Permanent Disability discharge process. If you’re a parent borrower (such as with a PLUS loan), consider including this tax benefit in your estate or disability planning discussions. Adoption tax credit. $5,000 of the $17,280 adoption tax credit in 2025 is now refundable, even for families with little or no income tax liability. Planning Tip: To take full advantage of the non-refundable portion of the credit (up to $12,280), you’ll need to have a tax liability. Consider delaying certain deductions or, if possible, shifting taxable income into the year you claim the credit so you can take advantage of the non-refundable portion of the credit. But remember that the credit starts to phase out at $259,190 of income.

$5,000 of the $17,280 adoption tax credit in 2025 is now refundable, even for families with little or no income tax liability. To take full advantage of the non-refundable portion of the credit (up to $12,280), you’ll need to have a tax liability. Consider delaying certain deductions or, if possible, shifting taxable income into the year you claim the credit so you can take advantage of the non-refundable portion of the credit. But remember that the credit starts to phase out at $259,190 of income. Trump accounts. Each child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, will receive a $1,000 tax-advantaged investment account at birth. Parents, grandparents, and qualified organizations can contribute up to $5,000 per year, until the year before the child turns 18. Funds can be withdrawn starting the year the child turns 18. Planning Tip: There are still many unanswered questions about this new account and its related tax break. There are also other, and potentially better, options to save for your child, including Roth IRAs. So while we wait for more clarification, consider using alternative tax-free or tax-advantaged accounts for your child.

Each child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, will receive a $1,000 tax-advantaged investment account at birth. Parents, grandparents, and qualified organizations can contribute up to $5,000 per year, until the year before the child turns 18. Funds can be withdrawn starting the year the child turns 18. There are still many unanswered questions about this new account and its related tax break. There are also other, and potentially better, options to save for your child, including Roth IRAs. So while we wait for more clarification, consider using alternative tax-free or tax-advantaged accounts for your child. 529 Education Plans. The annual limit for K–12 tuition withdrawals doubles to $20,000 per student beginning in 2026. These funds can now also cover books, tutoring, online materials, home school costs, and educational therapies for children with disabilities. 529s can also be used for post-secondary teaching certifications and trade programs.Planning Tip: While contributions to a 529 plan aren’t deductible on your federal tax return, you can front-load up to five years’ worth of the annual gift tax exclusion into a single year. The 2025 exclusion is $19,000, so you can contribute up to $95,000 (5 x $19,000) to a 529 plan per beneficiary (up to $190,000 if married).

Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com

425-640-8660