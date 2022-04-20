Sponsor spotlight: What’s the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week? Fresh Pacific Fried Oysters

April 20, 2022

Chef Scotty and his team will be at their usual location near Five Corners in Edmonds this week, offering a special of Fresh Pacific Fried Oysters with Scotty’s special sauce and chips.

Of course, the festival favorite Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad will also be available. Or try the Jumbo Shrimp Tacos or the Clam Chowder Bread Bowl.

Visit  Scotty’s Food Truck at the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.

