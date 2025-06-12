Sponsor spotlight: Wild Atlantic Lobster and Roasted Corn Chowder featured at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Indulge in the rich and flavorful experience of Wild Atlantic Lobster and Roasted Corn Chowder, the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week. It’s a delicious and savory dish that combines the sweetness of roasted corn with the succulent taste of fresh lobster, potatoes, onion and celery, simmered in seafood lobster stock.

Try this recipe and treat your taste buds to a culinary delight.

Scotty’s will be open from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, June 12-14, at Edmonds’ Calvary Church parking lot in the Five Corners neighborhood, 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.

Come and have a delicious Father’s Day weekend meal.