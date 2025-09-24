Sponsor spotlight: Wild Atlantic Seafood Chowder at Scotty’s Food Truck this week — including a day in Lynnwood

Dive into a bowl of pure seafood bliss with our Wild Atlantic Seafood Chowder.
- Made with Wild Atlantic succulent lobster, shrimp, crab and clams.
- Simmered in a rich, creamy broth with celery, onions, red peppers and potatoes.
- Hearty and satisfying — a complete meal in a bowl.
We will be at Chevron Gas Station located at 5127 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood (across the street from Beverly Elementary) on Thursday, Sept. 25 and the Calvary Church at 5 Corners on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Scotty hopes to see you there.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Thursday at Chevron Gas Station
5127 168th St. S.W.
Lynnwood
Friday and Saturday at Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
