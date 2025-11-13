Sponsor spotlight: Wild Lobster and Roasted Corn Chowder the special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Escape to the rugged beauty of the North Atlantic with every spoonful of the Wild Lobster and Roasted Corn Chowder — the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week.
- Chunks of succulent wild-caught North Atlantic lobster.
- Creamy broth infused with the sweetness of roasted corn.
- Hearty potatoes, celery and onions for a satisfying texture.
- A taste of coastal living in every bite.
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at 5 Corners, in the Calvary church parking lot (located at 8330 212th St. S.W. Edmonds, WA 98026) from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 13-15.
On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Wild Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips, Salmon, Cod or Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, Creamy New England Clam Chowder, and much more.
