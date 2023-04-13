Sponsor spotlight: Wild Pacific Halibut Burger the special Friday and Saturday at Scotty’s Food Truck

Scotty’s Food Truck is running a two-day special menu item this week. Wild Pacific Halibut Burgers lightly breaded with panko and served on a fresh brioche bun, topped with iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes and Chef Scotty’s special tartar sauce. This is served with a generous serving of tempting fries.
The special will be offered on Friday and Saturday only.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.