Sponsor spotlight: WINGO is back!

The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club presents WINGO, a fun-filled, Halloween-themed event on Oct. 26.

An evening of WINGO consists of wine and whiskey (and beer), hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and entertainment all wrapped around 10 bingo games with $50 cash prizes. Want to win $100? Come in your best Halloween costume.

WINGO takes place on Thursday, Oct. 26, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Edmonds Yacht Club. The $65 admission fee includes four free bingo cards as well as two tickets for your choice of wine, whiskey or beer by the glass. Funds raised will be used by the Daybreakers to support local organizations including the Edmonds Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club, veterans and scholarships for local students. Please note, you must be 21 or older to attend this event.

For more information and to buy tickets: