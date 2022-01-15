Sponsor spotlight: Winter home improvement projects that pay off

After a busy holiday season, you may be ready to relax at home during the remaining winter months. If you’ve been thinking about making home updates, you don’t have to wait until the spring. Housing industry professionals are always ready to tackle new projects and work with suppliers year around. Typically, during the “off-season,” home improvement experts offer discounts or lower prices to attract customers. While remodelers have been busy during the pandemic, you may find it easier to schedule a project during the winter months or get a break on the price.

Here are a few projects to consider during this winter season:

Refresh Your Floors. Hardwoods are a beautiful and classic feature of home decor. Like other home features, hardwoods need regular attention to maintain their appeal. Over time, dents and scratches can appear on your floor due to use. Sand and refinishing hardwoods can improve their condition. Refinishing hardwoods can be a DIY project; however, the task usually involves heavy machinery, loud noise and plenty of dust. A professional floor refinisher can rejuvenate your floors, quickly, correctly and deploy dust mitigation techniques.

Update Your Roof. If the weather conditions are mild during the winter months, replacing your roof is an option. If you decide to take on this project, you’ll have to be patient. Cold temperatures present some workflow challenges. In many cases, materials such as asphalt shingles, require special handling and in some cases alternative adhesives when the temperature is cold. Your roof replacement might be completed through a series of fits and starts. Making this type of home improvement off-season will allow you to take advantage of a roofer’s flexible schedule.

Replace Your Windows. If you have old windows, you’ll start to notice them around the colder months. Try this: Stand close to your window. If there is a noticeable temperature drop or draft near your window, it’s time for a replacement. Other telling signs for window replacements include condensation build-up or operational challenges (opening and closing). During the off-season, window replacement businesses may have special pricing and can complete your project in a shorter time frame. A professional will ensure the temperature isn’t disrupted too much during the replacement process.

Renew Your Walls. An easy way to rejuvenate a space is to repaint or add a new color to the wall. A fresh coat of paint can transform a room. Even a smaller painting project, such as painting one wall a bold hue, can liven up an existing space. Before taking on this task in the winter months, you’ll want to make sure the interior of your home is warm enough for the paint to stick well. Paint manufacturers usually provide information on the best temperatures for adhesion. Like many other home improvement professionals during the off-season, finding a painting contractor should be easy.