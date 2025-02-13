Sponsor spotlight:  Your ultimate wedding planning guide — countdown, checklist and expert tips from the Lynnwood Event Center

Planning a wedding is an exciting journey, but it can also feel overwhelming with so many details to manage. To help you stay organized and stress-free, we’ve put together the ultimate wedding planning guide, complete with a countdown, checklist, and expert tips to make your big day unforgettable.

12-plus Months Before the Wedding: Dream and Plan

– Set a budget and determine who is contributing financially.

– Create a guest list and decide on an approximate headcount.

– Choose your wedding date and book a venue.

– Hire a wedding planner (if desired) to help bring your vision to life.

– Research and book key vendors: caterer, photographer/videographer, entertainment and officiant.

– Begin dress shopping and start brainstorming themes and décor.

9-12 Months Before the Wedding: Secure the Essentials

– Finalize your wedding party and notify them of their roles.

– Send save-the-date cards to guests.

– Book hotel room blocks for out-of-town guests.

– Start planning your honeymoon.

– Choose and order your wedding dress (account for fittings and alterations!).

6-9 Months Before the Wedding: Design and Details

– Choose bridesmaid dresses and groomsmen attire.

– Finalize menu selections with your caterer.

– Book hair and makeup artists.

– Plan entertainment, including DJ or live band.

– Order invitations and finalize your wedding website.

– Schedule engagement photos (if not already done).

3-6 Months Before the Wedding: Final Touches

– Mail out wedding invitations.

– Plan and schedule pre-wedding events (bridal shower, bachelor/bachelorette parties).

– Purchase wedding rings.

– Finalize floral arrangements and décor.

– Confirm transportation arrangements.

1-3 Months Before the Wedding: The Countdown Begins

– Attend dress fittings and make final alterations.

– Obtain your marriage license.

– Confirm all vendors and finalize timelines.

– Create a seating chart and finalize place cards.

– Have a hair and makeup trial.

1 Week Before the Wedding: Final Details

– Pack for your honeymoon.

– Delegate last-minute tasks to your wedding party.

– Break in wedding shoes.

– Rehearse the ceremony and enjoy your rehearsal dinner.

Your Perfect Wedding Reception at the Lynnwood Event Center

Celebrate your love with an unforgettable reception at the Lynnwood Event Center. Our elegant, customizable space sets the stage for a night of dining, dancing and toasting to your future. With exceptional catering, handcrafted cocktails,and unique touches like a champagne wall and late-night snacks, we create an experience your guests will rave about. Our expert events team will connect you with top vendors, and your dedicated event coordinator will guide you through every detail from start to finish. Plus, with free parking, your guests can simply relax and enjoy the celebration.

Let’s bring your dream reception to life — book a tour today! Email sales@lynnwoodeventcenter.com to get started!