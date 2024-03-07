Sponsor spotlight: You’re invited to meet the artists of ‘Uncommon Threads’ at Lynnwood Event Center April 9

The Lynnwood Event Center and The District warmly invite you to their spring “Meet the Artists” Reception, an evening showcasing their latest art exhibit, Uncommon Threads: A Fiber Arts Experience. Taking place on Tuesday, April 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center, this is a free and fun community event not to be missed.

Guests can meet and mingle with talented fiber artists and fellow art enthusiasts, while enjoying live music, tasting complimentary desserts and sipping some bubbles and other refreshments from the bar. Each of the six artists from Uncommon Threads will be speaking and answering questions throughout the evening about their experiences and stories behind their work.

The artwork on display is a vibrant, diverse collection of fiber art in a wide variety of mediums. You’ll see materials such as recycled plastic, fabric, yarn, felted wool and silk, quilts and dyed cheesecloth. Whether you’re familiar with fiber art or you’re experiencing it for the first time, we hope you’ll join us at the Lynnwood Event Center on April 9. RSVP is required at www.eventcreate.com/e/meet-the-artists-2024/