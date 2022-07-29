Sponsor spotllight: A Mukilteo home remodel aimed at maximizing the view

Northlight Custom Builders, LLC is based in Mukilteo while serving the greater Seattle area. Northlight specializes in remodeling commercial and residential space, building additions, and designing a space unique to you. They have a staff of 15 working behind the scenes and in the field to make sure you are taken care of.

What makes Northlight unique is their attention to detail during the design process and making sure it fits along the lines of your budget. After initial meetings to get a scope of your project they start designing your dream space. Whether your dream space is an old pool house upgrade, covered deck, or interior space, Northlight has the tools to help you visualize the final product. The remodeling process can be intimidating for property owners, that’s why they offer to meet you at showrooms to pick out specific finishes and walk you through the process step by step to ease the stress.

A whole house remodel in Mukilteo is one of their current projects. This house remodel makes some changes to the floor plan to modernize and open up the layout to best fit the clients wants and needs.

The client wanted a more open layout to their house with updated finishes. An essential feature in this project is a 12-foot picture window in the kitchen that overlooks the water. This project also features a chimney removal. Most people don’t realize how much space a chimney takes up let alone the possible functionalities of that unused space. In this case, that unused space ended up giving an extra 44 square feet to the master suite!

While the crew in the field is hard at work doing demolition on the current layout, the team at the office is helping the clients make decisions about the specifics. Some specifics include fixtures, flooring types and finishes.

Their in-house designer works with vendors to have custom cabinets, built-in shelves and other custom features built specifically for this project. This remodel has entirely custom cabinets from the laundry room, to the kitchen and even the built-in shelves in the living room.

In this layout update, the front door and entryway were shifted to make the flow make more sense. Before, the entryway went into the living room and looked right at the chimney. Now, the plan has a grand entrance. Beyond the entryway is the kitchen and dining room with a view of the water.

Northlight Custom Builders, LLC

9800 Harbor Pl Suite #201

Mukilteo, Wa 98275

Phone: 425-977-9661

Email: northlightcustom@gmail.com

