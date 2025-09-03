Sponsored: Edmonds Asian Food Tour — discover the flavors of Hong Kong at Harvest Wonton Noodle

Sam and Idy Ko left Hong Kong in 2001 to pursue their version of the American Dream: raise a well-educated family and own an authentic Hong Kong-style Chinese restaurant. Two decades later, they are the proud owners of Harvest Wonton Noodle and parents of two intelligent and driven young women.

The couple met at 20 years old while working in a restaurant in Hong Ko and have never left the business. Sam is the chef and spends all day in the kitchen. Cooking since age 16, daughter Aurysia jokes that the kitchen is her dad’s second home. Idy runs the front of house but it’s all-hands-on-deck prepping ingredients on a busy day.

The Ko family makes all their sauces and wontons fresh daily. Harvest Noodle is a family business to its core. They pride themselves on serving only the freshest ingredients in their family recipes.

The restaurant came into existence as a COVID passion project. In 2020, the family began researching business creation and real estate north of Seattle. Despite being a teenager at the time, Aurysia was responsible for much of the paperwork since her parents’ English is limited. Between the paperwork and remodeling of what was once a European deli, it took the family two years to build the restaurant they’d been dreaming of for years.

With a menu offering a variety of flavor-packed noodle dishes and dumplings, there is a dish for every craving at Harvest Noodle. Diners can enjoy their meal in the simple but comfortable restaurant or opt for take-out, a popular choice.

Harvest Noodle, located at 22931 Hwy 99, Edmonds, WA 98026, is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Explore the flavors of Harvest Wonton Noodle and three other local Asian restaurants during the Edmonds Asian Food Tour. Space is limited so purchase your ticket today.