Sponsored: For Rent — Apartment in Edmonds Bowl

Posted: October 11, 2025

For Rent – Unfurnished
Edmonds Bowl
Daylight Basement Apartment — in single family residence

1,500 square feet
2 bedroom/ 1 Bathroom

Living/Dining with Fireplace and sliders to covered back patio and yard

Kitchen, Hall, Utility room, all stainless steel appliances.

Carport and private entrance

$2.800.00 / month includes all utilities and Internet

12-month lease and security deposit required

No pets allowed /Owner has Labrador that shares the yard

Contact: conbellavoce@gmail.com

