Sponsored: Helped Wanted

Posted: October 18, 2022
Two openings at DME CPA Group PC, a small, high-quality, community-minded firm in downtown Edmonds. Great working conditions, free parking, nice offices, walk to area restaurants and shops. 

1)  Tax Preparer — full-time during tax season, part-time rest of the year, remote work possible after initial training and team building.

2)  Administrative Assistant — part-time busy season, flex time the rest of the year.

Please send resume by Nov. 4 to:

Carl Zapora
Zapora Consulting, LLC
Email:  carl@zaporaconsulting.com

