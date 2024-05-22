Sponsored: RBC Wealth Management in Edmonds seeking Sr. Investment Associate

Join RBC Wealth Management in Edmonds, WA as a Sr. Investment Associate!

What is the opportunity?

Join a growing team and use your analytical and communication skills as well as industry knowledge to help clients obtain their financial goals and plan for the future. You will work closely with one or more Financial Advisors (FA) and help them grow their business, educate clients regarding products and services, monitor client activity and performance, communicate investment strategy, and gather information for wealth planning.

At RBC Wealth Management, your career progression matters to us. We offer training, development and learning resources so you continue to grow your career in a way that matters to you.

What will you do?

– Partner with FA to prospect for new clients using various techniques such as cold calling, asking for referrals, executing mailings and marketing materials, making presentations and conducting networking forums.

– Identify business development opportunities with the goal of increasing revenue, enhancing client relationships and streamlining day-to-day processes.

– Provide a high level of service to clients by understanding needs their investment objectives, tolerance for risk, financial situation and by promptly responding to their needs.

– Research and review investments to meet clients’ investment goals.

– Enter trades, open new accounts and gather assets

– Research complex problems in accounts and deliver an effective and acceptable resolution.

– Assist others in the branch by acting as a resource in the areas of training, coaching and mentoring.

What do you need to succeed?

Must-have

– 5+ years of Registered Client Associate experience or related industry experience

– Series 7 and 66 (or 63/65) plus state licenses or ability to promptly become registered in states consistent with those of FA

– Advanced understanding of the stock market, investments and retirement plans and working knowledge of fixed income products, equities, mutual funds, insurance, annuities and applicable compliance rules and regulations

– Computer proficiency

– Strong customer service skills with the ability to continually maintain and build relationships, attention to detail, outstanding written and verbal communication and problem solving skills, and ability to navigate multiple demands in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment

Nice-to-have

– Bachelor’s degree

– Salesforce experience

– Knowledge of Money Guide Pro planning software

What’s in it for you?

We thrive on the challenge to be our best, progressive thinking to keep growing, and working together to deliver trusted advice to help our clients thrive and communities prosper. We care about each other, reaching our potential, making a difference to our communities, and achieving success that is mutual.

– A comprehensive Total Rewards Program including bonuses and flexible benefits, competitive compensation, commissions, and stock where applicable

– Leaders who support your development through coaching and managing opportunities

– Ability to make a difference and lasting impact

– Work in a dynamic, collaborative, progressive, and high-performing team

– Flexible work/life balance options

– Opportunities to do challenging work

– Opportunities to take on progressively greater accountabilities

– Access to a variety of job opportunities across business

The good-faith expected salary range for the above position is $50,000 – $83,000 depending on factors including but not limited to the candidate’s experience, skills, registration status; market conditions; and business needs. This salary range does not include other elements of total compensation, including a discretionary bonus and benefits such as a 401(k) program with company-matching contributions; health, dental, vision, life and disability insurance; and paid time-off plan.

RBC’s compensation philosophy and principles recognize the importance of a highly qualified global workforce and plays a critical role in attracting, engaging and retaining talent that:

– Drives RBC’s high performance culture

– Enables collective achievement of our strategic goals

– Generates sustainable shareholder returns and above market shareholder value

