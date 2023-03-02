Sponsored: Visit Irons Brothers Construction at the Seattle Home & Garden show — on now through March 5

A reminder that Joseph and Melissa Irons, owners of local design and build firm Irons Brothers Construction, are exhibiting at the Seattle Home & Garden Show now through March 5.

Meet with Irons Brothers Construction in-person and also learn from Joseph Irons directly during one of his seminars.

The show is at Lumen Field Event Center, 1000 Occidental Ave. S. (between Safeco Field and Lumen Field).

Irons Brothers seminars include:

When Do You Need Design Help & Permits?

March 4, 2 p.m. – Main Stage

Unless you are a builder, you don’t do this every day! It can be very misleading if or when you should apply for a permit to do your next home improvement project. Hear from a veteran remodeler and general contractor, Joseph Irons, about when you need to obtain a permit, work with a designer, and/or hire an architect or other professional for your project. Learn the reasons why you should consider getting a permit even if your contractor says not to.

Tips on Hiring a Professional Remodeler/Contractor

March 4, 4 p.m. – Main Stage

Learn from a veteran remodeler how to screen and research before hiring your next general or specialty contractor. Joseph Irons will discuss the basic contractor requirements for Washington State, provide you with tips and questions you should be asking and help answer homeowners’ most frequently asked questions. Get resources for planning your next project when you attend this presentation.

Irons Brothers is committed to continuing education in the residential construction industry. It is one of their company core values. As BIAW Certified Builders, they have received the Building Industry Association of Washington’s seal of approval through BIAW’s stringent evaluation and certification process.

Learn about the standards BIAW Builders must meet or exceed to earn the Certified Builder designation here.

— Sponsored by Irons Brothers Construction