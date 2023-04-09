Sponsors sought for 2023 Edmonds Arts Festival

On Father’s Day weekend, tens of thousands of art lovers descend upon Edmonds for the annual Edmonds Arts Festival. The free festival offers live entertainment, juried gallery art, artist booths, student art display, Festival store, food booths, hands-on children’s art activity area, and local art and entertainment on the Edmonds Plaza.

Over 200 artists present their one-of-a-kind fine art paintings, sculpture, jewelry, and artisan crafts for attendees to purchase Additionally, fine art from more than 400 regional artists are showcased in the galleries. Juried by professional artists, only the highest quality art is selected for display and sale, whether it is produced by an established artist, emerging artist or student.

The festival also celebrates a new generation of artists by partnering with the Edmonds School District to showcase over 1,000 pieces of art from K-12 students within the Edmonds School District’s boundaries.

There will be a variety of live regional, professional, community and school performances, covering all genres of music, dance, theater and literary art as well. To bring this all together, the festival is looking for sponsors to support this community event.

Ranging from $100 to $10,000-plus, a sponsorship offers an array of opportunities to get your business’s name out in front of the crowd on banners and in arts festival advertising. Sponsorships can be purchased directly on the festival website at Sponsors – Edmonds Arts Festival & Foundation. As another perk, festival sponsors at defined levels will receive free tickets to the Arts + Cocktail party held on June 14 this year.

All the profits raised by the festival are directed to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to arts education and the cultural enrichment of our community. It funds public art, supports arts education in local schools, offers scholarships to college students studying the visual arts, and supports other nonprofits in the community.

For more information, email sponsorship@edmondsartsfestival.com

The Edmonds Arts Festival will be at Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds, Friday through Sunday, June 16-18.

Hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.