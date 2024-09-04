Sponsor spotlight: Halibut and Chips the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Satisfy your craving for a classic seaside indulgence with the Halibut and Chips at Scotty’s Food Truck.
Freshly caught halibut, coated in a light and crispy panko breading, is paired with golden French fries and Scotty’s signature homemade tartar sauce for a mouthwatering meal that will transport you to the coast.
Scotty’s will be at Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 5-7. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
