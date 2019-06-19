Spots still open for ECA Summer Arts Enrichment Camps

The Edmonds Center for the Arts has space available in its 2019 Summer Arts Enrichment Camps for students ages 8 and up.

Cost is $250 per week.

Summer Arts Enrichment Camps provide students with the opportunity to work directly with artists, and to explore a diversity of performing arts disciplines. With the goal to ensure access to our programs, ECA offers need-based scholarships through the Nancy Bittner Scholarship Fund. This funding provides 50-100% scholarships for families that qualify. Click here for the application form.

Twelfth Night: Acting, Improv & Combat Camp with Seattle Shakespeare Company

July 8-12, 2019 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ages 11-15

Join us for a week of fun as we take on Shakespeare’s most festive comedy, Twelfth Night! Students will rehearse scenes, practice acting techniques, play improv games, and create comedic stage combat routines. The week culminates in a Friday showcase for family and friends.

Caribbean Steel Drum Camp with The Seattle Steel Pan Project

July 15-19, 2019 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Ages 8-12

Steel drums, also known as steel pans, come from the Caribbean island of Trinidad. Steel drums are a highly accessible instrument. With no prior music experience, students will be able to play as an ensemble by the end of the camp. Campers will learn some of the fundamental rhythms of soca and calypso, as well as the rich history and culture of steel pan music and dance.

Intergenerational Steel Drum Camp with The Seattle Steel Pan Project and Silver Kite Community Arts

July 22-26, 2019

Youth/Teens (6th grade and up): 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Adults (55+): 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This program is structured so that young people play together in a special morning session. Youth later take the lead to help teach their adult band-mates when the whole group meets – with the objective to provide leadership and mentor opportunities to both youth and adults. Each day wraps up with the opportunity for band members to eat lunch together.

For more information about summer camps and scholarship funding, contact Education & Outreach Coordinator Katie Newbaum at [email protected] or 425-275-9485.