Spring clean event at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park April 2

Join other volunteers for the spring clean event at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 2.

Participants will spruce up Interurban Car No.55, the Wickers Building grounds, the Humble House and Superintendent’s Cottage. There will be opportunities to help with weeding, barking and hauling with additional indoor opportunities including cleaning windows, floors, mopping and dusting.

All tools and materials provided.

To register to volunteer, RSVP HERE or you can scan the QR code below to register.

Heritage Park is located at 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.