Spring Fling Inclusive Dance Party for teens and adults April 19 in Edmonds

Spring Fling – An Inclusive Dance Party is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 19 at the Maplewood Rock & Gem Club, 8802 196th St. S.W., in Edmonds.

The dance party is designed as a fun-filled evening of music, dancing and good vibes for teens 13-plus and adults of all abilities — those with physical and intellectual challenges including those who are deaf, hard of hearing and sight impaired. Family members are welcome and encouraged to provide onsite support and have fun with the gang.

The event is free but RSVPs are required here. A $10 donation is suggested.

There will be a variety of snacks options (gluten-free/dairy-free/vegan treats) but those with special dietary restrictions are welcome to also bring your own food/refreshments.

For questions, email Dori.guterson@gmail.com, david@kauferdmc.com or lamblightlinder@gmail.com.