Spring must be here — Hwy 99’s Country Farms now open

Country Farms, the iconic outdoor fruit and vegetable market located at 228th Street Southwest and Highway 99, opened for the season last month, and shoppers were taking advantage of spring temperatures Friday afternoon. You can learn more about the history of the business, which has been at the same location in the unincorporated Esperance neighborhood since 1960, in our earlier story here.
— Photos by Nathan Blackwell
