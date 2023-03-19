Spring registration now open for Lynnwood Recreation Center classes

Spring registration is open for Lynnwood Recreation Center classes, including the following:

Bilingual Spanish

Buenos Dias—Good Morning! Do you want your little one to learn or practice their Spanish? During “Buenos Dias, Bilingual Spanish Hour,” students will count, sing, play, dance and listen their way into growing their Spanish vocabulary. Activities include calendar time, games, songs, a bilingual read-aloud and crafts. Students from all Spanish levels are welcome. This course will be led by a credentialed, elementary teacher. The majority of the class will be taught in Spanis,h with English to support when needed. Some songs and books will be in both English and Spanish.

Ages 5-8

April 22–May 20 Saturdays 9:30–10:30 a.m. $90 non-residents/$72 residents

May 27–Jun 24 Saturdays 9:30–10:30 a.m. $90/$72



Community “Train with the Pros” Program

The Snohomish County Football Club has launched the Steelheads Community Training Academy, a free program focused on providing the community with a free option to stay active. It is open to all ages and skill levels and offers a unique opportunity to play and train with pro players and coaches.

Ages 6-plus

$15 Steelheads Academy T-Shirt (Optional)

One-hour “Train with the Pros” Session

Register

Reclaim Your Power over Food and Eating, and Lose Weight on Your Own Terms — six workshops

In these six classes, participants will learn: 1. About “over–hunger” and how it interferes with weight loss; 2. How to create a personal food protocol, use a personal hunger scale and plan their own meals; 3. How to prioritize self–care and how to create simple self–care plans; 4. How our thoughts and beliefs about ourselves (mindset) influence our food and eating choices, and tools for creating thoughts and beliefs that make it possible to create lasting change; 5. How our feelings and eating are linked, what feelings really are, how to allow feelings, and choose them on purpose; and 6. What urges are and how they lead us to buffer with food, and how we can make healthier choices.

Ages 16-plus

Apr 13–May 18 Thursdays 6:30–7:30 p.m. $101/$81

Want to learn something new? Beginner classes are being offered as follows:

Spanish Level 1 | Monday | 6 p.m.

Japanese Level 1 |Wednesday | 6:50 p.m.

Japanese Reading & Writing Level 1 | Wednesday | 5:45 p.m.

Guitar Level 1 | Thursday | 4 and 6 p.m.

Ukulele Level 1 | Tuesday |4 p.m.

Adult & Teen Hip Hop | Wednesday | 8:15 pm



Enroll now in the following classes. They usually have a waitlist.

5-8-year-old Hip Hop Dance | Wednesday or Thursday | 4:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Youth & All Ages Tae Kwon Do | Tuesday and Thursday | 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Colored Pencil |Wednesday | 4 p.m.

To view the current edition of the Lynnwood Recreation Guide, click here.

To go directly to the online registration page, click here.