Spring registration now open for Pacific Little League

Spring registration for Pacific Little League is open for boys and girls ages 5-16. The league has baseball teams, softball teams, and Challengers league for children with special needs.

The boundaries for Pacific Little League are west of Highway 99, south of 148th Street, and north of 205th Street. Please refer to the league boundaries map for more information. Player candidates who reside within or go to school with the approved boundaries are eligible to participate in Pacific Little League’s youth baseball and softball programs.

Pacific Little League is an all-volunteer league, and many parents devote their personal time to support and operate it. Help is always needed — if you are interested in volunteering some time, read more on the volunteering section on the website.

Those who sign up before Feb. 1 receive a $20 discount. Registration and additional information is available online at www.pacificlittleleague.com.