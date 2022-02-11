Spring season registration now open for Girls on the Run of Snohomish County; volunteers still needed

Registration for Girls on the Run of Snohomish County’s spring 2022 season is now open.

For girls in third through eighth grade, Girls on the Run programming will be offered at schools and local parks throughout Snohomish County. During the season, held April 18-June 13, teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes and the program culminates with all participants completing a celebratory 5K event. The program has research-based lessons that use discussions and running games to teach life skills.

Volunteers are still needed for teams at several Edmonds, Everett, Lynnwood, Mukilteo and Mill Creek sites. Volunteer coaches use a structured curriculum to engage teams in interactive lessons and serve as role models and mentors for girls.

“As a coach, I get so much joy watching the girls gain confidence, have fun, learn and grow during the season,” said Kathleen Quirk, a volunteer coach for the last seven seasons. “Especially during the past two years, the program gives girls the connections they really need right now with peers and positive, adult role models outside of their homes.”

No running or coaching experience is necessary to volunteer, and training, program curriculum, supplies and coach support are provided for volunteers. Coaches can be teachers, participant family members, community members, college students, retirees and others who can commit to attending practices twice a week during the season. Coaches are required to be a minimum of 18 years old and must complete a background check and attend coach training. Junior coaching positions are available to 16- to 18-year-old high school students.

For more information about program registration, team locations or coaching, visit www.GirlsontheRunSnoCo.org.