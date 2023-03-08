Sprouts Farmers Market says Lynnwood location will close April 30

The Lynnwood Sprouts Farmers Market said it will permanently close its doors on Sunday, April 30.

“Choosing to close a store is always a difficult decision,” said Jim Rice, Sprouts regional vice president. “However, this store is approximately 30% larger than our current prototype and underperformed financially.”

The 30,000-square-foot store, located at 19630 Hwy 99 in Lynnwood Crossing, opened in early 2019. According to Rice, Sprouts has made the decision to focus its efforts on smaller stores that are more financially sustainable.

“Sprouts continues to move forward with our strategy of opening smaller-format stores that provide improved box economics and have been reduced to [roughly] 23,000 square feet,” Rice said.

Lynnwood Sprouts employees “remain our first priority” during the closure, Rice said. “Thus, we are offering all team members the opportunity to stay employed with the company and we’ll work closely with each team member to facilitate the transition. We greatly appreciate the hard work and dedication these team members have put in over the years and hope they will continue to work for Sprouts.”

Until April 30, the Lynnwood store will remain open seven days a week from 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

The company is planning to open at least 30 new stores this year, but none of them will be in Washington state, the company said.

Click here to find the nearest Sprouts store location.

— By Lauren Reichenbach