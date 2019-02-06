Sprouts Farmers Market to cut the ribbon Wednesday for new Lynnwood location

1 of 5

Sprouts Farmers Market will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location at 19630 Highway 99 on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 a.m.

This is the Phoenix-based company’s second store in Washington. The first one opened in Mill Creek in August 2018.

The healthy grocer, famous for its farm-fresh produce, says it will offer shoppers a variety of organic, natural and gluten-free products at affordable prices.

“I think this area is looking for something that’s a full-service grocery store with a lot of fresh and natural options priced for the everyday shopper,” said Sprouts spokesperson Kalia Pang during store tour Tuesday.

The new 30,000-square-foot location will offer a range of locally-made products from brands like Blue Locus Chai, Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt, Grace Harbor Farms, Joe Chocolates and Kombucha Town.

The store includes an in-house butcher staff, fresh sushi, fish market, deli and salad bar.

As part of the Sprout’s commitment to “zero waste” the new Lynnwood location will donate unsold and edible groceries to Food Lifeline through the store’s Food Rescue program.

In addition to the natural, organic food options, shoppers will also find a variety of natural beauty products and nutrition supplements. Sprouts’ sales associates are also product experts who will readily answer any questions shoppers may have about the products, Pang said.

“This is where our team members really shine and they know everything about all the products to make suggestions,” Pang said.

The first 200 shoppers Wednesday will receive 20 percent off of their initial, total purchase. Free muffin and coffee samples will be offered to everyone standing in line before the doors open at 7 a.m. and every customer on grand-opening day will receive a free, reusable bag with purchase.

The store also invites shoppers to the Taste of Sprouts on Saturday, Feb. 9, when they will be able to sample Sprouts Brand products throughout the store.

