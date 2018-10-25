Sprouts Farmers Market to open at Lynnwood Crossing in early 2019

Sprouts Farmers Market says it will be opening a store at Lynnwood Crossing, 19630 Highway 99, in the first quarter of 2019.

The national retail chain, a full-service grocer that specializes in fresh and organic produce, is under construction north of the LA Fitness.

City of Lynnwood spokeswoman Julie Moore said Sprouts is hoping to open early in 2019.

This is the second location in Washington state for Sprouts. The first opened in Mill Creek, at 13314 Bothell Everett Highway, Aug. 15.

In operation for 16 years, the Phoenix, Ariz.-based company has more than 300 stores in 19 states. It plans to open 30 more stores nationwide in 2019.

Sprouts said the Lynnwood store will bring approximately 140 jobs to the area.

Sprouts said it focuses on offering fresh, natural and organic products at affordable prices, plus meat and seafood, prepared entrees and sides at its Market Corner Deli, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, dairy, bakery and natural body care items. The store also offers 2,400 Sprouts Brand items.

Sprouts said it has committed to a “Zero Waste” threshold by 2020, as defined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The Sprouts Food Rescue program donates unsold and edible groceries, including fresh produce, from its stores and distribution centers to food banks in all of its markets.