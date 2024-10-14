Spruce Elementary Ar(c)t(ic) Design Exhibition now live at National Nordic Museum

The latest Ar(c)t(ic) Design Exhibition, curated by teacher Jennie Warmouth and her second-grade students at Lynnwood’s Spruce Elementary, is now live at the National Nordic Museum in Seattle. The exhibition features student artwork from around the U.S., focused on High Arctic conservation.

Warmouth and her students launched the Ar(c)t(ic) Design Contest in 2020 following her expedition to Arctic as a Grosvenor Teacher Fellow with Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic. The purpose of the contest is to encourage other children to learn about the environmental issues facing the Arctic ecosystem through the creation of visual art.

Out of 98 entries, the top 40% were selected for display at the museum, with winners chosen by a panel of celebrity jurors.

Learn more and view the exhibit here.

