Spruce Elementary dedicates totem pole’s new place in cafeteria for Indigenous Peoples Day

On Oct. 10, students and staff at Spruce Elementary School in Lynnwood dedicated the school’s totem pole in its new location in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day.

In 2008, local artist Fred Lauth, along with help from Spruce Elementary students, carved the totem pole. Lauth and his family attended the dedication ceremony Monday and were able to talk with current elementary students about the totem pole’s importance.

Since its creation, the totem pole stood near the door of Spruce Elementary’s library. Now, it stands proudly in the cafeteria.

Lauth, along with Haida and Tlingit dancers, also sang and danced for the students, teaching them a few Native American traditions.