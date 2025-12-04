Spruce Elementary music teacher earns national appointment, publishes new book

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Spruce Elementary music teacher Andrea Krein has earned national recognition through her appointment to the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) Council for General Music Education and her contribution as a published author in a newly released book for music educators.

According to NAfME, the Council’s mission is “to encourage and improve the quality of teaching and research in general music at all levels, with particular attention to instruction from preschool through grade 8.”

For Krein, this service is an opportunity to support teachers and students on a broader scale, according to the district’s newsletter to families.

“To me, the NAfME appointment means I can more effectively help create and cultivate resources for teachers and students on a national level,” Krein said.

Also, Krein is a contributing author to The Modern Band Handbook, published by Oxford University Press. Her chapter, “Scaffolding a Student-Led Band Through Percussion,” details how she guides students from group percussion work into forming student-driven bands that rehearse, make creative decisions and perform with confidence.

“I hope educators find this book valuable and realize that modern band doesn’t require extensive equipment while giving students meaningful autonomy,” Krein said.