Spruce Elementary teacher honored as humane science educator

Animalearn, a national human science education program, awarded Lynnwood teacher Dr. Jennie Warmouth an honorable mention for its 2022 Humane Science Educator of the Year.

Warmouth, a second-grade teacher at Spruce Elementary School, is also an adjunct professor at the University of Washington. She has focused on how animals can impact children’s development of empathy for her classroom-based research and curricular development.

“As a general education classroom teacher and empathy researcher, the humane treatment of all animals is central to both my practice and philosophy,” Warmouth said. “My approach to instruction draws connections between human rights, animal protection, and environmental sustainability with the goal of helping to inspire the next generation of informed and compassionate planetary stewards.”

Warmouth was the 2019 recipient of the Lindblad Expeditions and National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship, which sent her the Arctic to track polar bears.

Briana Clarke of Park Day School in Oakland, California was named Animalearn’s 2022 Humane Science Educator of the Year. As part of her award, Animalearn will donate $1,500 worth of anatomical models for Clarke.

As an honorable mention, Warmouth will receive humane science education resources valued at $500.