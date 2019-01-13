Spruce Elementary teacher named Rotary Educator of Month

Julie Andrews, a veteran teacher at Lynnwood’s Spruce Elementary, has been named December’s Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace Educator of the Month.

Andrews has taught most grade levels at the school and spent eight years as an instructional coach.

“Julia’s dedication to volunteer work has been such a huge benefit to Spruce,” Principal Emily Moore said. “Whether organizing a garden cleanup to help beautify our school or connecting us with her church to provide food, gifts and so much more to our community, Julia’s heart and commitment is a gift.”