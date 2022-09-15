Square dance lessons now offered in Lynnwood and Mill Creek

The Mount Baker Square Dance Council – the governing organization for 15 square and round dance clubs in the north Puget Sound area from Kirkland to Lynden – is now offering swing dance lessons at multiple venues in Mill Creek and Lynnwood.

According to organizer, modern square dancing is a great way to get exercise while laughing, learning a new skill, making new friends and moving to music from Lady Gaga to Justin Timberlake to Queen, Frank Sinatra, Disney and Broadway show tunes.

No experience is needed, no partner is required and the whole family is welcome. Casual, comfortable clothing is preferred. The first lesson is free. After that, classes cost between $6-$9.

Lessons begin in September at the Tri-Way Grange in Mill Creek on Sundays from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m., the Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood on Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m. and the Hayloft in Lynnwood on Thursdays from 7-9 p.m.

For more information, contact Penny Curtis at publicitymbc@gmail.com or visit the Mount Baker Square Dance Council website at www.sqdance.org.