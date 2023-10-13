SR 520 closed across Lake Washington starting Saturday night, Oct. 14-16

Travelers who want to cross Lake Washington over the weekend need to prepare for a 32-hour around-the-clock State Route 520 weekend closure that begins at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 and wraps up at 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16. The closure spans from Interstate 5 in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill and includes all associated on- and off-ramps.

There is a University of Washington football game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. so the highway will be open to fans going to and from the game.

During the closure and throughout the weekend, I-90 and the SR 520 Trail will remain open across the lake.

This work is part of WSDOT’s Montlake Project, Crews will use this closure to pave and work on utilities under the future Montlake Lid.