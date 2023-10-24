SR 520 overnight directional closures planned Oct. 25-27 in Bellevue

All lanes of eastbound State Route 520 will close overnight Wednesday, Oct. 25, near the Interstate 405 interchange in Bellevue, according to a news release.

All westbound lanes of SR 520 will close one night later on Thursday, Oct. 26. Weather and other contingencies could require changes to this schedule.

Eastbound SR 520 closure

From 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, eastbound SR 520 will close west of I-405.

The ramp from southbound I-405 to eastbound SR 520 also will close. A signed detour will use southbound I-405 to the Northeast Fourth Street exit in Bellevue, where people can return to northbound I-405 and eastbound SR 520.

Westbound SR 520 closure

From 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, to 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, westbound SR 520 will close east of I-405. A signed detour will use northbound I-405 to the Northeast 70th Place exit in Kirkland then loop back to westbound SR 520 via southbound I-405.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will use the closures to paint new lane markings on SR 520. That work precedes an SR 520 traffic shift that begins at 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, on eastbound SR 520 and 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, on westbound SR 520.

This new configuration will create work zones on SR 520 under the I-405 interchange. This work is part of the ongoing I-405 seismic retrofit project to strengthen bridges along the I-405 corridor.

For the latest construction closure information, visit WSDOT’s real-time travel map, download the WSDOT mobile app or sign up for WSDOT’s email updates.