SR 524/Filbert Road roundabout construction this weekend

After two straight weekends of rain delays, the Washington State Department of Transportation said it will continue working on the roundabout project on SR 524/Filbert Road. Contractor crews will close Filbert at Locust Way from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday to build the second of two new roundabouts.

If your weekend plans take you through this area, WSDOT advises budgeting plenty of extra time into your travels, since will be more congestion on the smaller neighborhood roads.

Learn more about the project at this link.