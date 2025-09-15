SR 524 near Locust Way to close overnight Tuesday, Sept. 16, in Lynnwood

Both directions of State Route 524/Filbert Road will close from 9 p.m. Sept. 16, to 3 a.m. Sept. 17, for maintenance in Lynnwood between Cypress Way and Locust Way (mileposts 6-7), the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said.

WSDOT maintenance crews will repair the road surface during the closure. This work requires dry weather and may be rescheduled if rain is forecast.

People should seek alternate routes during the closure.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.