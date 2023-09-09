SR 526 off-ramp to Airport Road in Everett to close Sunday night, Sept. 10

People traveling on State Route 526 overnight Sunday, Sept. 10, including those heading to Seattle Paine Field International Airport in Everett, should plan for a nighttime closure of the westbound SR 526 off-ramp to Airport Road.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, through 4:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, people will not be able to use the off-ramp from westbound SR 526 to Airport Road. A signed detour will be available around the closure, but people should plan for extra travel time, especially if they are headed to the airport.

This is part of a project to strengthen four bridges along SR 526 in Everett to better withstand a major earthquake. During the closure, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will change pavement markings, reducing the off-ramp to a single lane.

After the lane reduction on the ramp, people still will be able to turn left at Airport Road or continue straight to the on-ramp back onto westbound SR 526. The off-ramp will remain in this configuration until work to strengthen the support structures on the west side of the SR 526 bridge over Airport Road finishes later this fall.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.