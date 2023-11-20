SR 526 off-ramp to Airport Road in Everett to close Tuesday night, Nov. 21

People traveling on State Route 526 overnight Tuesday, Nov. 21, including those heading to Seattle Paine Field International Airport in Everett, should plan for a nighttime closure of the westbound SR 526 off-ramp to Airport Road.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, through 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, people will not be able to use the off-ramp from westbound SR 526 to Airport Road, according to a news release.

A signed detour will be available, but people should plan for extra travel time, especially if they are headed to the airport.

During the closure, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will remove the temporary traffic signal that was used while the SR 526 overpass at Airport Road was seismically strengthened.

This is part of a project to reinforce four bridges along SR 526 in Everett to better withstand a major earthquake. The project will wrap up in a few weeks once work at Seaway Boulevard is complete.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.