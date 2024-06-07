SR 529 closure, four-month lane reduction begins June 9

State Route 529 will close overnight Sunday, June 9, near the Snohomish River bridges. According to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, when the roadway reopens Monday, June 10, it will be reduced to one lane in each direction, using only the southbound bridge.

The lane reductions will remain in place until work allows the northbound bridge to reopen in October.

All lanes will close beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, June 9, weather permitting. During this closure, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will:

• Reduce southbound SR 529 to one lane near the Snohomish River Bridge.

• Restripe northbound SR 529 to shift one northbound lane to use the southbound Snohomish River Bridge, then return northbound traffic to its regular lanes.

• Install pylons to separate northbound and southbound traffic across the bridge.

SR 529 will reopen with one lane in each direction by 5 a.m. Monday, June 10, with a reduced speed limit across the Snohomish River Bridge.

Restoring a 97-year-old bridge

The northbound SR 529 Snohomish River Bridge opened in 1927. WSDOT has performed many maintenance and preservation projects on the bridge through the years; another round is underway.

During this closure, contractor crews will repair and replace parts on the lift mechanism that raises and lowers the draw span. While they complete this work, the bridge cannot be moved, so the lift span needs to remain in the raised position because federal maritime law requires keeping the Snohomish River open to marine traffic.

In addition to the mechanical work, the contractor crews will clean and repaint the bridge. Repainting the bridge helps preserve and extend the life of the structure.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.